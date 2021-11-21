That means the Magpies are yet to win in the top-flight with new manager Eddie Howe currently away from the club after testing positive for Covid-19.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk doing the rounds across this internet today:

Newcastle United linked with £70m deal

Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe could make Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic his first signing since,

That’s according to The Sun.

Newcastle United’s new owners are reportedly prepared to splash the cash to help their new manager pull the Magpies out of relegation trouble.

And reports today have stated that the Tyneside club will bid for £70million-rated Serie A star Vlahovic in January.

The 21-year-old Serbian striker has netted 12 goals in 14 matches for Fiorentina so far this season and is also attracting interest from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Vlahovic's 27 goals in 37 league matches in 2021 is the second best tally in Europe's top five leagues.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski's 38 league goals this year mean he is just ahead of Vlahovic in the charts.

Newcastle are said to have sent scouts to watch Vlahovic play for Serbia against Portugal during the international break.

The report also claims that Newcastle are also believed to be interested in signing two full backs, a centre back and a midfielder.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has also been linked with a move to St James’s Park as Howe’s Newcastle United desperately hunt for reinforcements.

