Newcastle United linked with Senegal international - Watford also in hunt for winger

Newcastle United are set to enter the race to sign Stade Rennais forward Ismaïla Sarr.

According to L'Equipe, the Magpies will soon rival Watford for the Senegal international's signature.

The Hornets are said to have already tabled a bid of around £30million, with the Ligue 1 outfit rejecting that outright. The report states they are looking for closer to £40million for the 21-year-old, who has 20 caps for his country.

The report states: "After Brittany, Ismaïla Sarr could discover Britain next season. Two Premier League clubs have positioned themselves... Watford and Newcastle.

It continued: “The former has recently made an offer of 30 million euros to buy back the last two years of the player's contract. The second has not yet aligned the zeros in writing but, from English sources, this could quickly be the case."

Newcastle remain in transfer limbo with the future of manager Rafa Benitez still up in the air. The Spaniard's contract runs out on June 30, in just 12 days.