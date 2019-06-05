Newcastle United linked with THREE players - inducing £40m-rated ace & 22-goal striker | Magpies fan-favourite bags new role at St. James's Park | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool

All of the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around the web - including rumours from Tottenham, Sheffield United & Brighton.

Shola Ameobi has landed the role of Loan Player Coordinator for the Magpies. (Various)

Newcastle United are willing to pay £40 million for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton, (Chronicle)

Newcastle United are interested in Nikola Vlasic, 21, and Birmingham City striker Che Adams, 22. (Shields Gazette)

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in a £60 million move for Leicester City's 22-year-old England midfielder James Maddison. (Star)

Brighton have again been linked to Brentford's 25-goal striker Neal Murphy. (London Evening Standard)

Sheffield United have been linked with three free agents: Phil Jagielka, James WIlson and Erik Drum. (Various)

Albion are also closing in on the signing of Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle for a fee of £10 million. (Sun)

Burnley, Bournemouth and Leicester City are considering triggering Jay Rodriguez's £5 million release clause, (Telegraph)

Former England captain David Beckham wants to sign 32-year-old Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for his new MLS side Inter Miami. (Be Soccer)

28-year-old Spain midfielder Rodrigo has asked Atletico Madrid to "give him space" amid reported interest from Manchester City. (Goal)

Manchester United are close to a breakthrough in their pursuit of Swansea and Wales winger Daniel James, with AS Monaco also expressing an interest in the 21-year-old. (Standard)

United have bid £84 milliom for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 27. (Corriere dello Sport, via Metro)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told Real Madrid that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is not for sale this summer. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are confident of signing 28-year-old Spain defender Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. (Mirror)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made Barcelona's 25-year-old France defender Samuel Umtiti his preferred defensive target this summer. (Star)

The club have also scouted RB Leipzig's 20-year-old France U21 centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (Star)

Manchester United are also looking at Frankfurt's French striker Sebastien Haller, 24. (Mail)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona says he should be the next manager of United. The 58-year-old is boss of Mexican second division side Dorados. (FourFourTwo)

Watford boss Javi Gracia wants to bring Standard Liege and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to Vicarage Road. The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Record, via Watford Observer)

Derby have checked on Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, amid speculation Rams boss Frank Lampard is to join Chelsea. (Mail)

English striker Jay Rodriguez, 29, could leave West Brom this summer for £5 million after the Baggies put a release clause in his contract last year. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are confident 18-year-old England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign a new £100,00-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge, despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Manchester City have triggered Joao Felix's release clause with a £106 million bid for the 19-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward. (Sun)

Juventus have contacted Manchester United over the possibility of re-signing midfielder Paul Pogba. (Gaurdian)

The 26-year-old France international has indicated that he would be happy to rejoin the Serie A club, where he spent four years from 2012-2016. (Guardian)

United could get 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala as part of a swap deal with Juve for Pogba. (Express)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Blid)

The 19-year-old is also a target for Manchester United and Barcelona. (Bild)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could take a year's sabbatical from football management when his contract at Anfield expires in 2022. (ESPN).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is ready to spend most of his £40 million transfer budget on two Sampdoria players - Belgium midfielder Dennis Praet, 25, and 23-year-old Danish defender Joachim Andersen. (Sun)

Ex-Gunners midfielder Freddie Ljungberg is set to join Emery's first-team coaching staff at Emirates Stadium next season. (Times)

Leicester will allow 26-year-old England defender Harry Maguire to leave the King Power Stadium if their £85 million price tag is met. (Teamtalk)

Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, wants to join Tottenham. (Sky Sports)