Newcastle United have reportedly listed one of Bournemouth’s in-form players as a potential transfer target.

Newcastle United will enter the summer transfer window with a tidy amount of money to spend following the sale of Miguel Almiron and the imminent departure of Lloyd Kelly. Those moves have boosted their transfer kitty and could allow them to finally sign a right-winger.

Almiron’s departure leaves the club a little short of options in an area that they have been needing to strengthen for a number of years. Jacob Murphy is their only natural right-winger, whilst Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton have proved they can deputise on that side if necessary.

Interest in Bryan Mbeumo and Johan Bakayoko has been reported on for a number of months, as has links between the Magpies and Antoine Semenyo. However, the Sun report that they have now listed Semenyo’s teammate Justin Kluivert as a possible option.

Kluivert has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including two Premier League hat-tricks at Molineux and at St James’ Park. Kluivert’s three goals during Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Newcastle last month saw him score more league goals in one match than his father Patrick managed during a whole season on Tyneside.

That haul reportedly impressed Newcastle United scouts with the 25-year-old now a name that could be considered in the summer. Kluivert’s debut campaign on the south coast following a £10m move from Roma saw him net nine times in all competitions - a haul he has already beaten this campaign, despite playing nine fewer matches.

However, any move for Kluivert will face stiff competition in the form of Arsenal and resistance from Bournemouth who won’t want to see one of their key players leave. Interest from the Emirates Stadium comes amid constant speculation linking them with a move for Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international has been in electric form of late and will hope to continue that on Wednesday night when the Magpies host Mikel Arteta’s side in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Newcastle hold a 2-0 lead in that tie following their triumph in north London last month.

