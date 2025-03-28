Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Bournemouth appear resigned to losing top talent Dean Huijsen this summer amid interest from Newcastle United and several big European sides.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old defender, who recently made his senior debut for the Spain national team.

Huijsen has enjoyed a fine debut season in the Premier League following his £15million arrival from Juventus last summer.

But with a £50million release clause in place this summer, Bournemouth are likely to struggle to keep hold of him.

Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert recently admitted that Huijsen ‘won’t be’ at the club next season.

Kluivert had been representing the Netherlands in their penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the Nations League on Sunday. With Huijsen on the opposite team, Kluivert was asked about his Bournemouth teammate’s future at the club.

Kluivert told MARCA: “He plays for Bournemouth with me. He is a great player. Spain have a phenomenon (who will play) for so many years.

“He is truly amazing. He came to England in the summer and adapted fantastically. He is so young, he already plays for Spain and he plays like this. I’m sure he will have a lot of offers in the summer. And we all know that next year he won’t be with us at Bournemouth.”

Newcastle United face stiff competition for Dean Huijsen

Despite the likelihood Huijsen will leave Bournemouth in the summer, Newcastle may struggle to land his signature.

The Magpies are eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer and the 19-year-old is a target. Real Madrid is understood to be the defender’s preferred destination and guaranteed Champions League football will be a big determining factor as to where his future lies.

Liverpool are effectively guaranteed Champions League football next season while Chelsea and Newcastle are competing for the remaining spots. Champions League qualification for Newcastle will be essential if they want to have a chance of signing Huijsen this summer.

Newcastle United eye Justin Kluivert as a potential attacking option

While Kluivert has addressed Huijsen’s future at Bournemouth, he remains a player of interest to Newcastle himself. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for Bournemouth so far this season, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at St James’ Park back in January. The Sun have reported that Kluivert is a potential attacking option for Newcastle and would cost the club around £25million for his services.

Newcastle also hold an interest in other Bournemouth players including Huijsen’s defensive partner Illya Zabarnyi and former Sunderland loan winger Antoine Semenyo.

Premier League official statement confirms transfer window dates

A statement issued by the Premier League confirmed that the standard summer transfer window will run from Monday, June 16 to Monday, September 1.

But Manchester City and Chelsea’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer have led to an ‘exceptional registration period’ that will see a 10 day transfer window to be open at the start of June. Newcastle and all other Premier League clubs will be able to take advantage of the early transfer window, should they wish.

The Premier League statement published on March 27 read: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window.

“The window will open early, between Sunday, 1 June and Tuesday, 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”