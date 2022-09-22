News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United loan player still waiting to make debut after suffering fresh injury setback

Martin Dubravka’s wait to make his Manchester United debut is set to continue following a fresh injury blow.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 1:11 pm

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined Man United from Newcastle United on a season-long loan after dropping to second choice on Tyneside behind Nick Pope.

Dubravka is second choice behind David De Gea at Manchester United but didn’t even make the bench in their previous outing against FC Sheriff in the Europa League last week.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Martin Dubravka of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on September 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And he has subsequently withdrawn from the Slovakia squad while on international duty after suffering an injury in training. Slovakia will face Azerbaijan and Belarus in the Nations League during the international break.

Dubravka will now be assessed upon his return to the North West. His most recent minutes of competitive football for club or country came for Newcastle United in the final match of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign at Burnley in May – The Magpies won the match 2-1.

