Newcastle United loan player still waiting to make debut after suffering fresh injury setback
Martin Dubravka’s wait to make his Manchester United debut is set to continue following a fresh injury blow.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined Man United from Newcastle United on a season-long loan after dropping to second choice on Tyneside behind Nick Pope.
Dubravka is second choice behind David De Gea at Manchester United but didn’t even make the bench in their previous outing against FC Sheriff in the Europa League last week.
Read More
Most Popular
And he has subsequently withdrawn from the Slovakia squad while on international duty after suffering an injury in training. Slovakia will face Azerbaijan and Belarus in the Nations League during the international break.
Dubravka will now be assessed upon his return to the North West. His most recent minutes of competitive football for club or country came for Newcastle United in the final match of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign at Burnley in May – The Magpies won the match 2-1.