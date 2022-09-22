Newcastle United loan player still waiting to make debut after suffering fresh injury setback

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined Man United from Newcastle United on a season-long loan after dropping to second choice on Tyneside behind Nick Pope.

Dubravka is second choice behind David De Gea at Manchester United but didn’t even make the bench in their previous outing against FC Sheriff in the Europa League last week.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Martin Dubravka of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on September 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And he has subsequently withdrawn from the Slovakia squad while on international duty after suffering an injury in training. Slovakia will face Azerbaijan and Belarus in the Nations League during the international break.