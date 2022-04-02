The teenager arrived to much fanfare when his deadline day loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna was confirmed back in August due to him having a similar name to fictional Magpies player ‘Santiago Munez’ from the 2005 feature film Goal!

Munoz watched the film as a youngster and is using it as inspiration to try and secure a permanent deal at Newcastle.

But the 19-year-old was left frustrated during the opening months of his time on Tyneside. The stark change in environment from Mexico, paired with a niggling hamstring injury, limited Munoz to training apart from the Under-23s squad.

“I had a little problem with my hamstring,” Munoz told The Gazette. “Also I needed to get used to all of the conditions.

“I had a problem and I needed to work on it. I am feeling good now, although I still need to get fitter, I feel that.

“Like I say I am training hard and working.”

Santiago Muñoz of Santos celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 10th round match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on March 7, 2021 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Munoz had to wait over five months to make his second-string debut. He came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town Under-23s back in February before following it up with starts against Norwich City and Birmingham City as well as a substitute appearance at Fulham.

In late March, he properly announced himself on his St James’s Park debut as he scored his first Newcastle Under-23s goal to kick-start a 4-3 comeback victory against West Bromwich Albion.

"It was very good to see the team complete the comeback,” Munoz added. “All the boys have a good relationship and I am happy for them all.

“When I arrived here I wanted to get on with my goals and aims. I am on loan so I am working to get opportunities and make sure everybody knows where I came from.”

Munoz’s loan at Newcastle is until the end of the 2022-23 season and there is an option for Newcastle to make the deal permanent should the youngster impress.

While he has taken a bit of time to adapt to his new surroundings, Munoz now feels ready to kick-on and make a name for himself on Tyneside.

