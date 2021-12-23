Newcastle United look to snatch £48m striker from top tier rivals, Arsenal eye lethal striker

Speaking ahead of the game, Magpies boss Eddie Howe paid tribute to the club's fans for their support during a rocky start to his time at the helm, and said “It’s a difficult one for me, because I’m so appreciative of their support. I feel a little bit awkward, in that we’ve had some tough defeats, and their backing has been so good.
“A massive thank you from me to them, but also acknowledging, in my mind, we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we know that I can’t keep standing here and praising everything on the back of defeats, so I’m very aware that we have to turn the results around.
“Hopefully, they can just see the players re giving everything, and I think as a basic that’s what you have to deliver here.”
Speaking after last weekend's heavy loss to Man City, Howe said: “I feel like I’m repeating myself, which is something I don’t really want to do, but the crowd today, I mean…I just want them to know that it’s something that’s not taken for granted.
“It’s not an easy emotion for me, because I want to give them success and points and victories and performances that they can be proud of. But I really do value their support, because the players absolutely need it. I think they can see the players were maxed out. They were playing a team at the top of its game, especially in the second half. The players were committed to the cause. I can’t thank them enough for that response.”
