Newcastle United mainstay scouted by European giants as club draws up new contact

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is wanted by Juventus, according to his agent.

Dubravka has been outstanding since joining from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, last year.

And a number of clubs have been monitoring the 30-year-old at St James's Park.

Pavel Zika, Dubravka's agent, has been quoted on Juventus' interest in the Slovakia international, who is under contract at United until 2022.

Zika has also claimed that Newcastle have opened talks about a new deal.

"We can confirm that Martin belongs to the Juventus scouting department's list of long-term players,” said Zika.

“However, we must mention that (he) is not only monitored by Juventus, but there are also Premier League clubs.

"Our personal tip with my brother is that Martin stays in England.

"Our effort, but also Newcastle's endeavour, is to negotiate a new contract at the end of this season, as Martin came to Newcastle as a virtually unknown Czech league player, but quickly became a major player of the entire team, and already has an excellent reputation throughout the English league.

“So we're gradually starting to negotiate an improved contract, but of course, on the other hand, we record interest from a number of other clubs in the English league."