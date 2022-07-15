Darren Eales has joined the Premier League club from Atlanta United, where he had been president and chief executive since the Major League Soccer team was founded in 2014.

The 49-year-old will work alongside newly-promoted sporting director Dan Ashworth for the second time in his career, having previously been a colleague of his at West Bromwich Albion.

Eales said: “Newcastle United is both a giant of a club – and the heartbeat of its community. Every time I have visited St James’s Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

“This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the rest of the team to help this storied club fulfil its potential.”