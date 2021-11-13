Newcastle United 'make contact' with Barcelona chief, Toon linked with TWO goalkeepers

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding the Magpies:

Newcastle contact Barcelona chief

Newcastle are linked with a move for Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Magpies have already made contact with Planes as part of their boardroom revamp.

Planes has asked to leave the La Liga giants after three-and-a-half years with new boss Xavi set to be handed more power over transfers.

Rather than remain in Spain amid interest from Espanyol and Valencia, Planes is keen to “try his luck” overseas – with Newcastle named as a potential destination.

Magpies again linked with Turkish goalkeeper

Newcastle are weighing up a £14million bid for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, reports in Turkey claim.

Bayindir was reportedly on United’s radar pre-takeover and according to Milliyet, he remains a transfer target.

They add that Eddie Howe’s side are considering an offer, though Fenerbahce plan to reject it and offer the 23-year-old a new contract.

Bayindir is currently injured and is not expected to return until January.

Dean Henderson urged to make Toon move

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle – and Mark Bosnich has urged him to join.

Bosnich told talkSPORT: “I think he should go. He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football,

“He’ll know that as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things pan out.

“De Gea has been excellent and there’s no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal you have to say against Manchester City which I think he’ll know that he should have saved.

“But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson.

“Newcastle are a club who are on the go and on the move but they are also in a perilous position right now.

“New manager. It’s important to get your spin right and the goalkeeper is an integral part of that.

“He should go and should go as soon as he possibly can.”

