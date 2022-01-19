Newcastle United 'make loan move' for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard
Newcastle United are working on a loan move for Jesse Lingard, according to a report.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:06 am
The Manchester Evening News report that the proposed deal would effectively end the midfielder’s Manchester United career, as he’s out of contract in the summer.
Lingard, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United.
The club has already signed Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier from Burnley and Atletico Madrid respectively in this month’s transfer window.
Lingard scored against Newcastle earlier this season.