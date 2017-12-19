Newcastle United make move to land striker in January window - report

Newcastle United have enquired about signing Leicester City frontman Islam Slimani next month.

And Claude Puel is reportedly keen to shift the Algerian international striker, with his first-team chances severely limited this season.

The Daily Mail claim United and Premier League rivals Watford have asked about signing Slimani, who cost the Foxes £28million from Sporting Lisbon 18 months ago.

Stoke City and West Brom are also said to be monitoring the 29-year-old's situation.

Since signing for the club, Slimani has struggled to establish himself in the Leicester first-team, with Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki limiting his gametime last season and that duo as well as Kelechi Iheanacho standing in his way.

He scored seven Premier League goals last season, as well as one in the Champions League, but the targetman is yet to register in nine league appearances this season. He does, though, have four goals in three League Cup games.

Rafa Benitez is keen to add a striker to his ranks this winter.

In an ideal world the Spaniard would also like to sign a left-back, an experienced goalkeeper and a No 10.

But, having not had any assurances about what budget he is likely to receive in January, things remain up in the air.

