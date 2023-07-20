Newcastle United make official 2023-24 third-kit announcement with social media tease
Newcastle United have teased the release of the new third shirt for the 2023-24 season.
Newcastle’s new third shirt will be a dark blue shirt with a tonal navy pattern, a yellow Newcastle badge, Castore logo and trip. It will also feature the new Sela sponsor.
And the club has officially teased the release of the shirt on social media by posting a close up image of the badge along with its release date, Friday, July 21 at 9am.
The new Newcastle home and away shirts have been hugely popular since going on sale earlier this summer. The new design, sponsor and the fact the shirts will be worn in next season’s Champions League campaign and are therefore available to have the competition’s logo printed onto the sleeve are all potential reasons why demand is quite so high on this occasion.
Newcastle played in their green away shirt for the pre-season opener at Gateshead on Saturday before wearing the home shirt against Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The release date for the third shirt suggests it could be worn during the first-team’s pre-season tour of the United States.
The Magpies squad are currently in Atlanta before they face Aston Villa in Philadelphia on Monday morning (12am kick-off), Chelsea back in Atlanta on Thursday, July 27 (1:15am kick-off) and Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey on Saturday, July 29 (12:30am kick-off).
Newcastle will then face Fiorentina and Villarreal in the Sela Cup on August 5 and August 6 at St James’ Park before their Premier League season gets under way at home to Villa on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).