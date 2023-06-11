Newcastle United man attracting ‘interest’ as Everton eye Man Utd midfielder

Newcastle United finished 4th in the Premier League last season and will be eager to build on that next term. Eddie Howe’s side are looking forward to playing Champions League football in the next campaign.

They have the chance to sign some players this summer when the window opens. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper wanted

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is attracting ‘interest’ from Championship pair Middlesbrough and Hull City at the moment, as per a report by The Sun. The stopper was given the green light to join the latter on loan in January to get some game time under his belt and became a popular man at the MKM Stadium under Liam Rosenior.

The former Nottingham Forest man joined the Toon Army back in 2014 but has now fallen down the pecking order and a permanent exit is on the cards. The Tigers are keen to lure him back to East Yorkshire but will now have to see off competition from league rivals Boro.

Everton eye midfielder

Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United, according to Football Insider, as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his squad after they avoided relegation to the Football League on the final day after beating AFC Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park. Newcastle have been linked with the Scotland international over recent times and it remains to be seen whether the player will be staying at Old Trafford.