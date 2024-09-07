The top three in the Premier League would look different if VAR had not played a role in matches this season.

The Premier League season is well underway and, as to be expected, VAR has already emerged as a hot topic for the 2024/25 season with several top flight teams already impacted by the system.

In June, Premier League clubs voted in favour of keeping VAR despite several high profile errors during the 2023/24 campaign. There have been changes with fewer interventions and social media explanations developing how the system is used. Newcastle United have already benefitted from the introduction of VAR this season after they were saved from a defeat at Bournemouth by a controversial late decision that saw Dango Ouattara’s late goal ruled out for handball.

Speaking after the game, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: "We have had it both ways: we have had it for us and against us and we are very grateful for that moment because we have battled hard. What we had at that stage of the game was a valuable point. But I understand that it is a contentious decision. We’ve had a VAR decision go for us, we’ve had one go against us, this one’s for us, but I think the crucial thing is there was just no time left in the game, so that was a massive relief for us. Bournemouth may have a different viewpoint, but I think a draw is a fair result from my perspective. Both teams can be content with a draw.”

After that narrow escape, The Gazette looks at how the current Premier League table would look if VAR simply hadn't existed so far this season with changes in position for West Ham, Manchester United, Brighton and more.

Premier League table without VAR

1st - Manchester City, 9 points

2nd - Liverpool, 9 points

3rd - Bournemouth, 9 points (+5 places, +4 points)

The Cherries would be sitting pretty if Dango Ouattara hadn't seen two goals ruled out by VAR this season. Draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest would have turned into wins should those goals have stood.

4th - Arsenal, 7 points

5th - Newcastle United, 6 points (-1 point)

Newcastle United picked up a point against Bournemouth on the south coast but the hosts saw a late Dango Ouattara goal controversially disallowed after the intervention of VAR to keep the score level.

6th - Brentford, 6 points

7th - Aston Villa, 6 points

8th - Brighton, 5 points (-5 places, -2 points)

Brighton currently sit on seven points but that total would be reduced to five without the intervention of VAR to disallow Joshua Zirkzee's goal for Manchester United against the Seagulls last month. Brighton won that fixture 2-1 in the end.

9th - Nottingham Forest, 4 points (-1 point)

Bournemouth man Dango Ouattara also had a goal disallowed against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the season but it was chalked off by VAR due to offside. That match finished 1-1.

10th - Tottenham Hotspur, 4 points

11th - Chelsea, 4 points

12th - Fulham, 4 points

13th - Manchester United, 4 points (+1 place, +1 point)

Zirkzee saw a goal disallowed against Brighton. The Red Devils would have picked up an extra point with a draw against Brighton should that Zirkzee goal have stood.

14th - West Ham, 3 points (-1 place)

15th - Leicester City, 1 point

16th - Crystal Palace, 1 point

17th - Ipswich Town, 1 point

18th - Wolves, 1 point

19th - Southampton 0 points

20th - Everton, 0 points