The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

A reported Newcastle United transfer target is said to be preparing to make a major decision over his future during the first two months of the new year.

The Magpies are believed to be looking to strengthen their defensive ranks during the January transfer window after spending the entirety of the 2024/25 season with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Lloyd Kelly as their only natural options at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence. Despite centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman working their way back towards full fitness after suffering long-term injuries, another defender is believed to be on the agenda and the Magpies still retain an interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after making a number of unsuccessful offers for the England international during the summer.

Germany star Jonathan Tah has also been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent months as he prepares to enter the final six months of his current deal in the new year - and there has been a major update on how the Bayer Leverkusen defender views his future.

A report in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed the ‘only certain thing’ about Tah’s future is that he will not accept any contract offer from Leverkusen, despite the reigning Bundesliga champions being keen to extend his time with the club. The report also suggests the defender has not yet made a firm decision over where his next move may lie and wants to wait until the new year when he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany before making a free transfer switch at the end of the season.

The experienced defender has been linked with Newcastle on several occasions over the last year and TBR Football reported the Magpies and Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had all ‘opened talks’ with the defender and confirmed a move to the Premier League could be in the offing next summer. However the latest report in Spain has suggested there is strong interest from La Liga with reigning champions Real Madrid keen to partner Tah with fellow Germany international Antonio Rudiger after David Alaba and Eder Militao both suffered injuries.

Barcelona are also named as a possible suitor as head coach Hansi Flick looks to reunite with a player he worked with during his time in charge of Germany and Bayern Munich are said to be willing to offer Tah a chance to remain in the Bundesliga.