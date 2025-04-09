Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap this summer - and a move for the striker may not be as expensive as first thought.

Delap has netted 12 times during his first campaign as a Premier League striker and has scored in back-to-back matches with the Tractor Boys. However, his goals have not been able to help Ipswich steer clear of relegation danger and with Kieran McKenna’s side now sat 12 points from safety with just seven matches left to play, it appears that their Premier League journey will come to an abrupt end after just one season.

If that does happen, then they may struggle to keep hold of some of their key players with Delap chief among those whose future is likely to be away from Portman Road. Son of former Stoke City man Rory, Delap has attracted attention from across the Premier League as clubs up and down the division look for ways to strengthen their attacking units.

Newcastle United and Manchester United’s Delap links

Among those interested in the 22-year-old are Newcastle United and Manchester United. The pair, who will meet at St James’ Park on Sunday, have been linked with the striker alongside Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, the club Delap left to move to Portman Road on a permanent basis last summer.

Newcastle United’s interest in Delap comes as they search for a deputy to Alexander Isak. The Swedish international is expected to stay at St James’ Park this summer, despite huge speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

However, with Callum Wilson’s contract coming to an end in June and Will Osula not yet ready for regular Premier League minutes, the Magpies are expected to keep their eyes on the market for a striker to act as a back-up to Isak and take the pressure off the minutes he is forced to play. Delap, who has impressed during his debut campaign in the top-flight, could be someone they turn to.

And, according to the Guardian , a move for Delap this summer could cost just £30m. A relegation release clause, that will be activated if and when Ipswich are relegated to the Championship, means they are set to be powerless to resist bids for the striker should any club opt to trigger that clause.

Receiving a fee of £30m would see Ipswich net around £10m of profit on Delap after spending £15m, plus £5m in add-ons, to sign him last summer. However, a 20% sell-on clause was inserted into the deal that saw him switch the Etihad Stadium for Portman Road means that Manchester City are also set to receive money in any deal that sees Delap leave the Suffolk club.

The Magpies, meanwhile, host Delap and Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday 26 April in a match that, if results between now and then go against them, could seal Ipswich’s relegation and return to the Championship. Eddie Howe’s side triumphed 4-0 in the reverse fixture in December courtesy of an IIsak hat-trick and Jacob Murphy strike.