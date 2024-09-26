Newcastle United predicted XI v Manchester City as Eddie Howe makes key calls on Trippier, Tonali & more

Eddie Howe faces a number of selection dilemmas ahead of Newcastle United’s home clash with Manchester City

Newcastle United will aim to bounce back from last weekend’s lacklustre 3-1 away defeat to Fulham when they play host to reigning champions Manchester City in this weekend’s Premier League fixture.

The Magpies have accrued 10 points from their opening five matches leaving them sixth in the table. But positive results have so far largely masked a far from convincing start in terms of performances on the pitch this term. Newcastle will hope to use their formidable home form to their advantage to pull off an upset against the champions.

As it stands, the Magpies are unbeaten in 10 league matches at St James’ Park - in a record stretching back to January. However, Manchester City, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Oscar Bobb, were the last team to leave Tyneside with all three points back in January.

The performance against Fulham was one to forget for a number of players including the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope, who were at fault for goals, along with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, who have so far struggled to match the levels of performances they were regularly producing last term.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Do you agree with our picks?

Pope was at fault for Fulham's second goal last weekend, but has proven his worth with a number of excellent saves throughout the season.

1. Nick Pope

Pope was at fault for Fulham's second goal last weekend, but has proven his worth with a number of excellent saves throughout the season. | Getty Images

Offers the team defensive experience and leadership against one of the league's most formidable attacking teams.

2. Kieran Trippier

Offers the team defensive experience and leadership against one of the league's most formidable attacking teams. | Getty Images

Lacked his usual quality last time out, but remains one of the first names on the team sheet at present.

3. Fabian Schar

Lacked his usual quality last time out, but remains one of the first names on the team sheet at present. | Getty Images

Burn's height and physicality could be crucial if Newcastle are to keep Erling Haaland quiet.

4. Dan Burn

Burn's height and physicality could be crucial if Newcastle are to keep Erling Haaland quiet. | Getty Images

