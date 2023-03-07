Newcastle United’s takeover led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund last season put the Premier League’s elite clubs on high alert. Chelsea were sold out of necessity last season while Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family late last year.

There were also rumours that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, would be looking to sell their majority stake in the club after almost 13 years.

But Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry has quashed takeover speculation and reaffirmed FSG’s commitment as the club continues to seek new minority investors.

Liverpool's US owner John W. Henry leaves his seat after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 27, 2022. - Liverpool won the game 9-0. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club,” Henry told The Liverpool Echo.

“That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club. Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

“In regard to Liverpool Football Club our commitment remains stronger than ever. The club continues to make great progress with youth on the field and off.

“The people of this club starting with its manager, its players and everyone from stewards to management are committed to the club locally, committed to maintaining the club’s great history and equally committed to making new history in a way that our supporters can be proud of.

“Being a part of this club is something no one takes for granted.”

Henry went on to ensure that ‘responsible’ investment would continue at Liverpool with a busy summer transfer window anticipated.

“We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner,” he added.

“We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.”