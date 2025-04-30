Newcastle United ‘lead race’ for Marc Guehi amid contract admission and Chelsea links

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Marc Guehi this summer | Getty Images

Fresh reports have hinted that Newcastle United are frontrunners for Marc Guehi’s signature this summer - but they face huge competition for the defender.

Newcastle United spent the majority of last summer window pursuing a deal for Guehi, only to see their advances rejected by Crystal Palace. The Eagles’ reluctance to see the defender leave Selhurst Park ensured that the Magpies would be frustrated in their pursuit.

However, almost a year has passed since that window and Guehi is yet to extend his contract at Selhurst Park. If no agreement can be reached this summer, then the 24-year-old is likely to leave as a free agent next year - just two years on from Palace rejecting bids worth around £65m from Newcastle for the defender.

Whilst Palace will be again reluctant to lose the England international this summer, their hand may be forced by the threat of losing him on a free next year. Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for the defender, with the Sun reporting that they are ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

However, unlike last year where they were the only side interested in the former Chelsea man, the Magpies are expecting to face stiff competition this summer. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been named as suitors by the report, with Liverpool’s interest also previously reported on.

Whilst Spurs’ interest may be scuppered by their lack of Champions League football next season, unless they win the Europa League, every other club credited with an interest in Guehi will be hopeful of playing in that competition next year. Liverpool’s place has been guaranteed, whilst Newcastle United, Chelsea and City are currently engaged in a very tight battle to be amongst the sides that finish in the top five of the Premier League.

Whilst failing to secure Champions League football may not be a dealbreaker for any of those sides interested in Guehi, it would give the upper-hand in negotiations to their rivals.

Oliver Glasner’s Marc Guehi contract admission

Speaking about Guehi’s contract earlier this month, Glasner admitted that talks have been going on for a while, but there still hasn’t been a resolution over the player’s long-term future at Selhurst Park: “We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain.

“It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”