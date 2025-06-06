Newcastle United medical imminent as second summer transfer set to be confirmed

Newcastle United are ‘set to sign’ another young player after announcing the free transfer of Antonio Cordero earlier this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While senior additions have not been forthcoming on the transfer front at Newcastle so far this summer, the club have continued to be active when it comes to bringing young players to the club.

Antonio Cordero will join Newcastle on July 1 once his contract at Malaga expires and is set to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season. Ajax are among the clubs understood to be interested in the temporary signing of the 18-year-old winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have a similar play for forward Vakhtang Salia, who is set to join from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 at the end of August.

But now another young signing has been lined up.

Newcastle United medical arranged as Rangers teenager ‘set to sign’

According to Mail Online, Rangers academy left-back Oliver Goodbrand is ‘set to sign’ for Newcastle with a medical on Tyneside arranged.

Unlike Cordero and Salia, Goodbrand is set to join up with Newcastle’s academy and joins the club as a highly-rated 16-year-old, having made his Rangers second-string debut at just 15.

Goodbrand will be Newcastle’s second summer signing after Cordero as supporters await a senior addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle sporting direcor Paul Mitchell is set to leave the club at the end of the month after less than a year in the role. Despite limited first-team additions during his tenure, the 43-year-old has helped Newcastle secure some promising youngsters as part of building for the future.

And head coach Howe has been keen to stress that there is a clear pathway for young players to progress into first-team players at Newcastle. The Magpies have seen Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley establish themselves as members of the senior squad after progressing from the academy under Howe’s watch.

Anderson was then sold by Newcastle to Nottingham Forest last summer for a joint club record £35million fee.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open

When asked about the influx of young signings at Newcastle, Howe said: “I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first-team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

But Howe did stress that all young players have a route into the first team if they are able to prove themselves.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."