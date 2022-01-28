Newcastle United midfielder attracting EFL loan interest after agreeing new contract
Midfielder Joe White is attracting loan interest from the EFL after agreeing a new contract at Newcastle United.
The 19-year-old has agreed terms on a new deal with The Magpies and could potentially leave the club before Monday’s January transfer window deadline.
White made his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly last summer and has also been named on the bench on a few occasions this season.
League Two side Hartlepool United are among the clubs monitoring White’s availability. They have shortlisted the midfielder as one of several targets but are currently prioritising getting a goalkeeper over the line.
Speaking last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I've been very impressed. I saw [White] playing for the development squad, and he performed really well. He's a talented player.”
White has previously attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic prior to agreeing a new deal at Newcastle. He joined The Magpies from his hometown club Carlisle United in 2016.