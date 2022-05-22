Sangare – who was born in Liberia, and moved to England as a teenager – has thanked the club in an Instagram post.
"First page of my football book has been written,” said Sangare. “Firstly I want to thank everyone at @nufc for making me the person I am today coming to the club age 16 and also being new in the country wasn’t east but I can say I am proud off the person I have become on and off the pitch it’s been bumpy road full with lots off ups and downs, however my time at NUFC has come to an end.
"All the memories, friends, staffs I will never forget it’s been a pleasure. Time to go show the world what mo is about #letsgo.”
Sangare, 23, had a loan spell at Accrington Stanley last season.