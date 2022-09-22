Newcastle United midfielder 'considering' national team switch after withdrawing from squad
Elliot Anderson is reportedly considering switching his international allegiance as he looks to play a more prominent role in Newcastle United’s first team.
The 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle this week after impressing head coach Eddie Howe. But the promising youngster is still waiting to make his full Premier League debut for the club.
Anderson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth due to a slight knock and subsequently withdrew from the Scotland Under-21s squad.
The Geordie midfielder, whose father is Scottish, has been capped by Scotland at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-21s level. He has also represented England at Under-19s level and is understood to be prepared to revert back to the country of his birth should the opportunity arise.
The Telegraph has reported that Anderson could be persuaded to play for England as his reputation increases. The English Football Association are monitoring the teenager’s progress but are yet to make an official approach.