Newcastle United midfielder 'considering' national team switch after withdrawing from squad

The 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle this week after impressing head coach Eddie Howe. But the promising youngster is still waiting to make his full Premier League debut for the club.

Anderson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth due to a slight knock and subsequently withdrew from the Scotland Under-21s squad.

Belgium's Johan Bakayoko and Scotland's Elliot Anderson fight for the ball during a soccer game between the U21 teams of Belgium and Scotland, Sunday 05 June 2022 in Sint-Truiden, the last qualification match (out of 8) in the group I, for the 2023 Under-21 European Championships. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Geordie midfielder, whose father is Scottish, has been capped by Scotland at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-21s level. He has also represented England at Under-19s level and is understood to be prepared to revert back to the country of his birth should the opportunity arise.