Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback sees his Nottingham Forest loan spell come to a premature end

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback may have played his final game for Nottingham Forest - despite Martin O’Neill's side having three games left to play this season.

Colback, 29, has made 38 league appearances for Forest this season after signing for The Reds on a season-long loan at the start of the season.

In that time, the midfielder has accumulated his fair share of yellow cards, the latest of which came during Friday's 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United - Colback's 15th booking of the season.

It means Colback will be suspended for Forest's final three games of the season, and the midfielder now looks set to return to Newcastle to resolve his future.

Colback has one year left on his contract at St James' Park, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez keen to offload a player who is earning a reported £50,000 per week.

There is likely to be significant interest though, following Colback's impressive campaign for Forest.

O’Neill is certainly a fan of the midfielder and admitted last month he would like to see Colback stay at the City Ground.

“I think that I would, along with the fans, think exactly that – it would be great to see him stay, if we can muster something,” said O’Neill.

"I think the opinion that he has been one of the better players this season is pretty well the same thought around the dressing room as well.

"In terms of long-term future, it is really early for me to be deciding these things.

"I am not exactly sure, to the nth degree, what the agreement is with Newcastle. I will certainly have a look at that."