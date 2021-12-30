Newcastle United midfielder posts farewell message after loan deal ends

Vilca, sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring injury, had joined the League One club on a half-season loan. He had made 13 appearances, and scored two goals, before succumbing to injury.

In an Instagram message, the 22-year-old said: “Thank you for all the support you have shown me. I have the best memories. I wish you the best for the rest of the season.”

Vilca signed a four-year deal after joining from Peruvian club Deportivo Municipal last season.

Rodrigo Vilca playing for Newcastle United last season.