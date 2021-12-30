Newcastle United midfielder posts farewell message after loan deal ends
Rodrigo Vilca has said his goodbyes at Doncaster Rovers after the club opted not to extend his loan.
Vilca, sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring injury, had joined the League One club on a half-season loan. He had made 13 appearances, and scored two goals, before succumbing to injury.
In an Instagram message, the 22-year-old said: “Thank you for all the support you have shown me. I have the best memories. I wish you the best for the rest of the season.”
Vilca signed a four-year deal after joining from Peruvian club Deportivo Municipal last season.
Speaking last year, he said: "At the beginning, I could not believe the opportunity to jump directly from Peru to a Premier League club. The process had a lot of phases, with all this Covid disaster, so it has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I hope to have a long and successful time in Newcastle."