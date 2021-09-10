Newcastle United midfielder returns to training
Elliot Anderson is back in full training at Newcastle United.
The teenage midfielder – who made his first-team debut in an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium January – missed the club’s pre-season campaign with a hip problem.
Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle in July, head coach Steve Bruce said: "He’s got a problem with his hip that’s a concern to us. We gave him time off over the summer but, unfortunately, that hasn’t cleared the situation up. He’s only a kid, so a lot of it is still (to do with) growing."
Anderson was pictured training with Bruce’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The 18-year-old was reportedly the subject of loan interest from Luton Town this month. Anderson – who turned professional late last year – made two senior appearances for the club last season after impressing Bruce in training.