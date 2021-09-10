The teenage midfielder – who made his first-team debut in an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium January – missed the club’s pre-season campaign with a hip problem.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle in July, head coach Steve Bruce said: "He’s got a problem with his hip that’s a concern to us. We gave him time off over the summer but, unfortunately, that hasn’t cleared the situation up. He’s only a kid, so a lot of it is still (to do with) growing."

Anderson was pictured training with Bruce’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.