Newcastle United midfielder reveals his next steps

Sean Longstaff will work through the summer so he can be fit for the start of Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign.

The midfielder’s impressive run in Rafa Benitez’s starting XI was brought to an abrupt end two months ago by a knee injury.

Longstaff – who made his Premier League debut in December’s game against Liverpool at Anfield – is working through his rehabilitation programme after taking a short holiday in Canada.

“You want to get back on the pitch as much as possible,” said Longstaff, who suffered knee ligament damage against West Ham United at the London Stadium in March.

“I got a little taste of it, playing for a couple of months, and then it got taken away so quickly, but now I want to try and get back fit as quickly as possible.

“It’s going to be a tough summer –I’ll probably be in most of the summer – but I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a new challenge, it’s going to allow me to get bigger and stronger, and hopefully ready for next year.

“It’ll give me a chance to get back in pre-season, and hopefully try and work as hard as I can to be around the team again and see if I can get back playing some games.”

Longstaff started 12 league and cup games – and scored two goals – during his run in the first team team.

The 21-year-old – whowatched last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in a bar with United fans in Toronto – was given a chance after manager Benitez lost Ki Sung-yueng to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey to injuries.

Longstaff signed a new four-year deal at United in December.