Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football for breaking Italian gambling regulations. Italian Football Federation chief Gabriele Gravina confirmed that an agreement had been reached which will see Tonali banned from football for 10 months, ruling him out of the rest of the campaign.

Gravina said: “An agreement has already been reached between the Federal Prosecutor's Office and Sandro Tonali, which occurred before the referral, therefore it must be endorsed by the undersigned, which I have already done.

“A plea bargain is envisaged for 18 months of which 8 months is activity recovery, some concerns therapeutic activity and at least 16 face-to-face meetings as testimony.

“A plea bargain is foreseen, mitigating circumstances are foreseen, the boys collaborated beyond belief, so we continue to respect the rules we have set for ourselves.”

Speaking about Tonali last week, Eddie Howe reiterated the club’s desire to support the midfielder: “We will throw our arms around Sandro and protect him and try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had.” Howe said.

“We see him being part our team for many years. We are committed to him long term.”

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was banned from football for seven months after breaching rules surrounding betting on matches. Tonali will also undergo an eight-month rehabilitation and recovery programme in Italy.