Newcastle United midfielder set for new deal amid Premier League interest

Mohamed Diame has been linked with Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion – after making his first start since the turn of the year.

Diame was in the Newcastle United side which came from behind to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matt Ritchie scored a stunning 94th-minute equaliser against his former club at the Vitality Stadium.

READ MORE: Matt Ritchie reveals his 'selfish' view of his stunning Newcastle United equaliser

Diame – whose deal runs out in the summer – will trigger an automatic one-year contract extension if he starts three more games this season.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League with seven games left to play.

Diame, a Premier League ever-present up to January 2, when he suffered a groin injury, is understood to favour a two-year deal.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, the 31-year-old said: “My thinking is still the same. I’m happy here, but it’s not me who’s going to decide about my future.

“I just try to help the team to get the target, and afterwards we’ll see. It’s not the moment to talk about my future. I’m happy and settled down in Newcastle. Everything is OK.

“I’m focused on the target, that’s it. The manager needs me to give everything for this team and it’s what I will do until the end.”

The Sunday Express today linked Palace and Brighton with moves for Diame, who signed from Hull City in 2016.