The Newcastle United midfielder, loaned to the Championship club for the 2022/23 campaign, missed the second half of last season after undergoing a knee operation.
And Hayden has had a “minor” procedure at Norwich after his knee swelled up in training – and the 27-year-old will miss the start of the season.
Speaking to the Pink Un, Canaries head coach Dean Smith said: “Isaac went to see a specialist yesterday. His knee had been swelling up, which I mentioned at the weekend.
“They flushed it out, and I don’t expect to see him before the early part of the season. The consultant was really happy with what he did, and that’ll be good news for us. He had a week’s really good training, and, for some reason, then got swelling on his knee, so that has been flushed out. Just a minor operation.”
Hayden reflected on his six-year career at Newcastle in a Twitter post last month.
“Don’t know where to start,” tweeted Hayden. “What a club, set of fans, lads and staff. Amazing memories, but time to move forward with a fresh challenge. All the best for the upcoming season, I’m sure it will be a great one for the club.”
Norwich, meanwhile, have an “obligation to make the deal permanent” at the end of the season.
A United statement read: “Norwich will have an obligation to make the deal permanent, subject to specific performance related criteria being met over the course of the season. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Isaac the best of luck for the new season.”