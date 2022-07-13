The Newcastle United midfielder, loaned to the Championship club for the 2022/23 campaign, missed the second half of last season after undergoing a knee operation.

And Hayden has had a “minor” procedure at Norwich after his knee swelled up in training – and the 27-year-old will miss the start of the season.

Speaking to the Pink Un, Canaries head coach Dean Smith said: “Isaac went to see a specialist yesterday. His knee had been swelling up, which I mentioned at the weekend.

“They flushed it out, and I don’t expect to see him before the early part of the season. The consultant was really happy with what he did, and that’ll be good news for us. He had a week’s really good training, and, for some reason, then got swelling on his knee, so that has been flushed out. Just a minor operation.”

Hayden reflected on his six-year career at Newcastle in a Twitter post last month.

“Don’t know where to start,” tweeted Hayden. “What a club, set of fans, lads and staff. Amazing memories, but time to move forward with a fresh challenge. All the best for the upcoming season, I’m sure it will be a great one for the club.”

Isaac Hayden has been loaned to Norwich City.

Norwich, meanwhile, have an “obligation to make the deal permanent” at the end of the season.