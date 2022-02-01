The 21-year-old midfielder has played 14 times for The Magpies in the Premier League, scoring twice and spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

But that loan spell north of the border was an unsuccessful one for Longstaff as it was cut short in December after he made just five first team appearances for The Dons.

The Newcastle academy product was expected to leave on loan again though a player with first team experience dropping to the fourth tier will undoubtedly raise a few eyebrows.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle in action during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And Mansfield manager Nigel Clough admitted signing Longstaff on loan was a ‘coup’ for his side.

“To get a good midfielder with Premier League experience is a coup for us,” he told the club website. “We’re looking forward to working with Matty and get him playing some regular football."

