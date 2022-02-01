Newcastle United midfielder who scored twice against Manchester United joins League Two Mansfield Town
Matty Longstaff has completed a deadline day loan move to League Two side Mansfield Town until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old midfielder has played 14 times for The Magpies in the Premier League, scoring twice and spent the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
But that loan spell north of the border was an unsuccessful one for Longstaff as it was cut short in December after he made just five first team appearances for The Dons.
The Newcastle academy product was expected to leave on loan again though a player with first team experience dropping to the fourth tier will undoubtedly raise a few eyebrows.
And Mansfield manager Nigel Clough admitted signing Longstaff on loan was a ‘coup’ for his side.
“To get a good midfielder with Premier League experience is a coup for us,” he told the club website. “We’re looking forward to working with Matty and get him playing some regular football."