Newcastle United midfielder's classy response following release

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of eight of United’s Under-23s squad not to be offered a new deal upon the expiry of their contracts.

Ryan Barrett, Brad Cross, Oisin McEntee, Regan Thomson, Jake Turner, Adam Wilson and Mo Sangare have also been released.

Allan made his first team debut in a 4-1 FA Cup third round replay win over Rochdale at St James’s Park back in 2020, assisting Newcastle’s fourth goal scored by Joelinton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to have a brief loan in League One with Accrington Stanley before spending the first half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, playing 11 times in all competitions before being recalled in January.

Allan made nine appearances for Newcastle’s second string side during his final season at the club, scoring once.

The Northumberland Senior Cup final defeat to Blyth Spartans earlier this month proved to be the midfielder’s final outing for the club and he looked visibly emotional as he was the last Newcastle player remaining on the St James’s Park pitch afterwards.

Following the release of Newcastle’s academy retained list on Thursday, Allan took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to the club’s supporters.

Tom Allan of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Oxford United at St. James Park on January 25, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“After an amazing 10 years at my boyhood club it’s time to move on,” he said. “To have had the chance to play in front of you amazing fans and my family is something I’ll never forget. Thank you @nufc.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.