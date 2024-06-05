Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are set to open the new St James’ STACK fan zone ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The fan zone plan was announced in 2023 after the club acquired the land at Strawberry Place for around £2million. Planning permission was granted in September 2023 and construction started in January 2024.

In March, the first of 56 shipping containers arrived to start the next phase of development on the site located outside St James’ Park. An initial target was to have the fan zone open in time for England’s friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park ahead of Euro 2024.

But the club are likely to miss out on the potential revenue to come from televising the tournament as the fan zone is still over a month away from completion. Construction work at St James’ STACK is expected to be completed around mid-July.

Shipping containers, a power supply and steel framework are now in place on the site. When finished, the fan zone will feature a central plaza, main stage area and various food and drink outlets with STACK and Yolo Coffee signage already in place. The fan zone will be open seven days a week and remain on the site for three years.

Newcastle United released CGI images of the fan zone at Strawberry Place as part of a public consultation event held at St. James’ Park last year. (Photo credit: Newcastle United)

The fan zone is estimated to create 150 full-time and part-time roles, including many first-time job opportunities through the NU Futures programme set up by the Newcastle United Foundation.

The St James’ STACK should be open in time for the yet-to-be-announced 2024 Sela Cup matches at St James’ Park which are likely to take place in early August.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales commented on the fan zone construction earlier this year: "It’s thrilling to see a vision come to life as the first of the renowned containers arrive on site, continuing to ramp up excitement ahead of STACK’s return to the city centre this summer.

"We’re pleased that this excitement is shared by local stakeholders who will benefit from the employment and economic benefits of having a bustling entertainment venue on their doorstep seven days per week.