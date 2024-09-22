Newcastle United 'monitoring' striker who is due to become free agent next year

Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Getty Images

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 away at Fulham this weekend

Newcastle United continue to show an ‘interest’ in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and are ‘monitoring’ his situation, as per a report by CaughtOffside. The player’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

Eddie Howe could see the Sheffield-born man as someone to bolster his attacking department. His long-term future at Goodison Park is up in the air at the moment.

If Newcastle were to land him down the line, he would provide them with more competition and depth in attack. He has been on the books at Everton since joining them in 2016.

When asked about whether the Toffees would sell him last month, their boss Sean Dyche said, as per The Guardian: “Any offer of a certain level would have to be still looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved. Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them.

“I can give a football opinion. I think we would all go: ‘We don’t need to be selling anyone at the minute’ but that doesn’t mean that happens. The powers that be are still not in a position where they can go: ‘We are fine, we can start bankrolling the club and we are going to sign players,’ as you can quite obviously tell.”

Calvert-Lewin rose up through the academy ranks at Sheffield United and was a regular for the South Yorkshire outfit at various different youth levels. He was loaned out to Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

The forward then went on to play 12 times for the Blades before Everton lured him to Merseyside. He has since made 252 appearances for his current club in all competitions and has scored 70 goals, two of which have come this term.

Newcastle are still reportedly keeping tabs on the player and the door could swing open to land him when his deal expires. It is still yet to be known whether he will be sticking around with the Toffees when his contract runs out.