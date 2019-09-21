Newcastle United mount stunning comeback to beat Sunderland
Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United’s under-18 sides faced off at the Academy of Light this morning in the Wear-Tyne derby.
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 12:45 pm
The Black Cats came into the clash off the back of a 10-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, and were desperately hoping for a much improved performance against their bitter rivals – who themselves were very keen to seal a derby day win. We were providing live updates from the U18 Premier League clash – with key incidents, team news and post-match reaction all covered. Simply scroll down to recap all the big action: