Newcastle United news: Bin Zayed Group take 'significant step forward' in takeover bid plus transfer latest

Sheikh Khaled's Bin Zayed Group has taken "a significant step forward" in their bid to takeover at Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Magpies' recent takeover saga is approaching the end of its second week and fresh reports claim progress is being made following the latest twist on Wednesday.

Social media went into meltdown when it was brought to supporters' attention that Khaled and his lawyer Mihat Kidwai had been listed as the only directors of Monochrome Acquisitions.

Intriguingly, the company - displayed on Companies House - is the same registered address as law company Pinsent Masons, who Mike Ashley used when he purchased United in 2007.

And fresh information, highlighted by the Daily Star, says Ashley has "applied to de-register four dormant companies with Newcastle associated names, indicative of corporate housekeeping as a prelude to selling."

While the report concedes that no takeover is necessarily imminent, it is suggested that the Bin Zayed Group has laid all the foundations in order to finalise a £350million deal.

Since last week in which Khaled's company claimed a takeover had been agreed before insisting proof of funds had been provided, they have remained silent.

And Newcastle, who are yet to confirm nor deny the Khaled's interest, maintain a "no comment" response.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt have seen their €10m offer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp rejected, as per Le Sport 10.

The 28-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the Europa League semi-finalists with the French club prepared to offload him this summer.

PSG are said to be demanding a fee in the region of €15m to €20m, who is set to become a free agent next summer.

Trapp to St James's Park is a rumour that has constantly popped up since the turn of the year, despite Martin Dubravka establishing himself as number one.

The news followed shortly before Turkish media outlet Takvim stated Salomon Rondon's agent Juan Rodriguez is set to meet with Fenerbahce.