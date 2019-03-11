Newcastle United news: Coach departs for Northern Ireland national team as FA consider action against Everton boss

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper has been named the new Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach.

Harper, who made 199 appearances for the Magpies, will leave his role as academy goalkeeping coach at Newcastle, where he works with players at under-23 and under-18 level.

The former shot-stopper, who retired from the professional game in 2016, gained his coaching badges at the Irish FA.

When asked why he took the role, Harper, 43, told the Northern Ireland website: “When I was offered the opportunity of joining the Northern Ireland coaching team I had no hesitation in saying yes.

“Michael (O'Neill) and the players have achieved great things in recent years and I am really looking forward to working with the excellent group of goalkeepers in the squad and playing my part in helping the team be successful.”

Meanwhile, the FA are considering action against Everton manager Marco Silva following the Toffees' 3-2 defeat at St James's Park on Saturday.

The Magpies came from two goals down to record a dramatic comeback against Rafa Benitez's side, but Silva didn't believe United's winner should have stood.

Silva claimed five Newcastle players were offside when Ayoze Perez netted the winner five minutes from time.

He then confronted match officials on the pitch at the full-time whistle.

The FA have said they will review the referee's report before deciding whether to take any action against Silva.