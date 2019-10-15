Newcastle United news: Dwight Gayle exit link, takeover talks and Matty Longstaff call made by Steve Bruce

When it comes to Newcastle United, things are never quiet.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 16:48 pm
And yet again it’s been another busy day on the Magpies front, with takeover talk continuing as well as speculation about a potential January exit.

First up, pundit and former Leeds United hero Noel Whelan thinks Dwight Gayle would be the perfect fit for the Whites’ Premier League promotion charge – if a Qatari takeover is completed.

And the start of this week has been dominated by takeover talk and speculation.

Will GACP Sports & billionaire Joe DaGrosa make a move, or will they become another Bin Zayed Group? Only time will tell on that one.

But here’s everything DaGrosa has said on the topic of investment in another ‘storied’ European football project.

And according to reports head coach Steve Bruce is set to make a bold call on youngster Matty Longstaff this week ahead of his side’s trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.

Longstaff was United’s goalscoring hero last time out in the top flight when they upset Manchester United at St James’s Park.

Finally, Alan Shearer says Steve Bruce can keep Newcastle United up – if he’s backed in January’s transfer window.

