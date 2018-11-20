Newcastle United news: Dwight Gayle's warning, Liverpool ticket details plus international latest

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is keen to secure a permanent move to West Brom next summer.

The 28-year-old moved to the Hawthorns on loan back in August, where he has scored nine goals in 14 Championship appearances.

At the same time, Baggies striker Salomon Rondon moved to St James's Park, where Gayle appears to be surplus to requirements under Rafa Benitez.

And the striker has warned the Magpies he is keen to 'settle' at a club long term to minimise future uncertainty.

"I like to know where I’m going to be for the next few years and settle in a bit more," said Gayle.

“I’ve moved in (after moving to West Brom), but know it’s not my home and might have to move again in six months.

“You haven’t decorated it or unpacked everything. It’s a weird one, but at the same time it’s part of football.”

Meanwhile tickets for Newcastle's Boxing Day clash at Liverpool are now on sale to season ticket holders with 80 or more away points.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £22.50 for over-65s, £15 for 17-21-year-olds (young adults) and £9 for juniors aged 16 and under.

The Magpies have also sold their full allocation for the trip to Burnley on Monday 26 November.

Finally, Newcastle winger Christian Atsu helped Ghana earn a 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Elsewhere, defender Fabian Schar didn't feature for Switerzerland in their 5-2 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League due to suspension.

Salomon Rondon, DeAndre Yedlin, Martin Dubravka could all feature for their countries in the coming days.