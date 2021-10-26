Newcastle United news: Ex-Leeds United ace 'set' for Toon talks as Italian legend 'joins' managerial hunt

Bruce left St James’s Park by mutual termination last week and since then, a number of candidates have been linked with the vacancy.

In the meantime, Graeme Jones is in charge of first-team duties, and is preparing the team for Saturday’s game with top-of-the-table Chelsea.

Jason Wilcox set for further talks

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jason Wilcox is set to hold further talks with Newcastle over becoming their director of football, the Daily Star reports.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United winger is one of the new owners’ top choices following the excellent job he’s carried out at Manchester City.

As academy director at the Etihad, the 50-year-old has overseen the development of a whole host of talent such as Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

He is, however, not the only name under consideration with talks already held with Ajax’s Marc Overmars. Former Lille and Monaco man Luis Campos has also been mentioned.

Gennaro Gattuso open to Newcastle move

Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is open to joining Newcastle on a short-term basis.

That’s according to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, who claims the 43-year-old would accept the position as head coach until the end of the campaign.

He told Il Processo: “Attention, there is a sensational twist for what concerns Gennaro Gattuso. The coach could land in the Premier League at Newcastle.

“The Calabrian coach would also accept a fixed-term contract until the end of the current football season.”

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is the current favourite, while Lucien Favre, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, is also in the running.

Marvelous Nakamba eyed by Magpies

Newcastle are prepared to make a move for Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in January, as per Football Insider.

The Magpies were linked with the Zimbabwe international pre-takeover – reportedly failing with a bid to sign him on summer deadline day.

The 27-year-old is struggling for game time at Villa Park. His only Premier League start this season came in the 3-2 defeat to Watford on the opening day.

Nakamba is believed to be valued at £15million.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.