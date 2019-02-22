Newcastle United news: Ex-Magpies and Liverpool winger discusses relegation battle plus Huddersfield boss on Salomon Rondon threat

Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool star John Barnes has backed the Magpies to achieve Premier League survival.

The 55-year-old made a name for himself in his 10 years at Anfield before United snapped the midfielder up on a free transfer in 1997.

He stayed on Tyneside for two years, making 27 appearances before joining Charlton Athletic and shortly retiring.

Barnes, asked about Newcastle's relegation battle, believes Rafa Benitez is working miracles given the controversy surrounding Mike Ashley's ownership, however insists the current crop of players are good enough.

“Newcastle have a good squad with strong players," the former England international told BonusCodeBets.co.uk, "but a lot is to do with the harmony at the club. The fans, the board and the players.

"Regardless of how good you are, you will lose football matches if the harmony is not right. Considering the upheaval, Rafa is working miracles.

"The squad has quality but when you consider the harmony of the club as seen at Manchester United this season, a team can struggle.

"It’s all about maximising your potential and I believe that they are good enough to stay up.

"Why Rafa needs to be working miracles isn’t because of the squad, because the players are good enough, he’s overriding the current feeling from the board at Newcastle.”

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert has warned his players about the threat of Salomon Rondon.

The German succeeded fellow countryman David Wagner at the John Smith’s Stadium last month and has lost all three of his opening matches.

Rondon has already stamped his authority on the Terriers this term, as it was the Venezuelan who netted the winner in the pair’s previous meeting.

“Newcastle are physically a very strong team with a tall target player,” Siewert said, referring to the United loanee.

“The wing backs play high up the pitch, which is what we have to deal with. We also have to find solutions.

"The Newcastle United game is like a cup final for us. We need that winning mentality back. We need to start this week. This week is massive for us. We have to pick up points this week.”

Huddersfield’s last win in the top-flight followed in November in a 2-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers.