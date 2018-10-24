Newcastle United news: Fitness boost, Southampton warning plus Rangers lose court battle with Sports Direct and Mike Ashley

Southampton's Portugese defender Cedric Soares believes the Saints may have turned a corner ahead of the visit of Newcastle United this weekend.

Southampton's draw with AFC Bournemouth ended a run of three straight defeats.

He told the Daily Echo: "We are trying to get a turning point in the season and I think we showed that.

"We showed that we wanted it more and that we wanted to produce more than we have up until now.

"But we need to immediately show it again in the next game.

"We have to prepare for Newcastle, which of course is a game we want to win. Our target is to win in every game and especially when you play at home.

"To win against Newcastle will be very important for us."

Fitness boost for NUFC

Salomon Rondon's pushing to be fit for Newcastle United's visit to the St Mary's Stadium.

Rondon has been sidelined for the past month with a groin injury but the on-loan striker is back in full training ahead of Saturday's game against Southampton.

United published a gallery of images from today's training session.

Defender Ciaran Clark – who was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad earlier this month with an injury – has returned to training and Rondon, on a season-loan loan from West Bromwich Albion, also took part.

Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League after losing seven of their first nine games.

Rangers lose out in fresh court battle with Sports Direct

Bosses at Rangers Football Club have lost the latest round of a High Court fight over a merchandise deal with Sports Direct and Newcastle United boss Mike Ashley, report PA.

A judge has ruled Rangers breached the terms of an agreement made with a company in the Sports Direct group.

Mr Justice Teare concluded the Ibrox club made a new agreement with another firm without giving Sports Direct a chance to match that firm's offer.

The judge had analysed the row at a High Court hearing in London earlier this month.

He indicated arguments about damages could be aired at another hearing.

Mr Justice Teare said Rangers had lost and would therefore pick up all lawyers' bills run up during the latest round of litigation.

Lawyers told him Sports Direct had spent about £280,000 and Rangers about £147,000.

The judge said legal bills would be assessed in detail before Rangers paid the full amount.

He said it might be argued Sports Direct's bills were "high or possibly unreasonably high".

Rangers made a deal relating to replica kit sales in June 2017, the judge said.

The club then entered into a new agreement with a firm called the Elite Group in September 2018, he found.

Sports Direct bosses said Rangers were in breach of the agreement made with them, which was disputed by the club.