Newcastle United news: Galatasaray striker linked, ex-Premier League referee backing plus Alan Pardew's Brexit donation

We take a look at the headlines surrounding Newcastle United on this Tuesday afternoon.

A Galatasaray striker is linked with a move to St James's Park, Mark Clattenburg is the latest referee to admit the Magpies were denied a stonewall penalty at Old Trafford plus a random donation from former boss Alan Pardew...

On the transfer front, Rafa Benitez is reportedly eyeing another move for Galatasaray striker Garry Rodrigues after the club have continued to scout the 27-year-old.

Newcastle were said to have witnessed an offer in the region of £7million turned down by the Turkish club in the summer, however with owner Mike Ashley informing the Magpies squad that he intends to back Benitez in January, a move could be revisited.

Rodrigues, who has scored two goals in six league matches this season, is speculated to be available for around £13million.

Meanwhile, ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has joined Dermot Gallagher in believing the Magpies should have been awarded a penalty against Manchester United on Saturday.

Newcastle were 2-0 up when the incident occurred after Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto scored within the opening 10 minutes before Anthony Taylor failed to spot a handball by Ashley Young in the 40th minute.

Man United fought back to win 3-2 and as a result, relieved pressure on under-fire boss Jose Mourinho, but Clattenburg understands why Newcastle felt aggrieved.

“Newcastle will feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty at 2-0 after a handball by Ashley Young in the 40th minute,” he said

“The Manchester United full back, standing in a two-man defensive wall, deliberately moved his right arm and blocked a free-kick.

“Until VAR is introduced, what officials should do in this situation is move their fourth official down the touchline to support them in monitoring the wall.

“The fourth official can then alert the referee to any potential handball.”

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has been named in a list of celebrities who have agreed to pay for people to travel to the Brexit protest march on October 20.

Pardew, alongside Norwich City owner Delia Smith, Steve Coogan, Sir Patrick Stewart, Alastair Campbell and Eddie Izzard, gifted at least £1,000 to fund coaches to London.

The previous march in June was attended by more than 100,000 people in Central London.