Newcastle United news: Joseph DaGrosa talks takeover plus ex-boss rejects Championship for Premier League move
The billionaire linked with a bid for Newcastle United has been discussing his search for another European football project.
Joseph DaGrosa, head of investment firm GACP Sports, has gone into detail about his intentions to invest in another club in Europe, following on from his buyout of Bordeaux.
Could that be Newcastle?
Meanwhile, it’s one year to the day since Mike Ashley headed to the North East to take Rafa Benitez and his players out in Ponteland.
What’s changed? Here our writer Liam Kennedy discusses the issue…
FULL STORY: Will Mike Ashley take Newcastle United out after troubled Premier League start? One year on from Ponteland meal with Rafa Benitez
What’s gone wrong for Elias Sorensen in League Two with Carlisle United.
We’ve spoken to Jon Colman from the News & Star in Cumbria about the striker’s lack of goals and games.
FULL STORY: 'Underwhelming' Elias Sorensen does not suit Carlisle United's style – but it's too early to write the Newcastle United striker off yet
And finally, former United boss Chris Hughton has reportedly rejected the chance to take over at Championship Stoke City as he eyes a return to the dugout in the Premier League.
Hughton was sacked by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year.
While, one of Hughton’s players at St James’s Park has been at it again…