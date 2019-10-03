Newcastle United news: Joseph DaGrosa talks takeover plus ex-boss rejects Championship for Premier League move

The billionaire linked with a bid for Newcastle United has been discussing his search for another European football project.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 18:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 18:36 pm
US businessman, President of the General American Capital Partners (GACP) investment fund, Joseph DaGrosa

Joseph DaGrosa, head of investment firm GACP Sports, has gone into detail about his intentions to invest in another club in Europe, following on from his buyout of Bordeaux.

Could that be Newcastle?

Meanwhile, it’s one year to the day since Mike Ashley headed to the North East to take Rafa Benitez and his players out in Ponteland.

What’s changed? Here our writer Liam Kennedy discusses the issue…

What’s gone wrong for Elias Sorensen in League Two with Carlisle United.

We’ve spoken to Jon Colman from the News & Star in Cumbria about the striker’s lack of goals and games.

And finally, former United boss Chris Hughton has reportedly rejected the chance to take over at Championship Stoke City as he eyes a return to the dugout in the Premier League.

Hughton was sacked by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year.

While, one of Hughton’s players at St James’s Park has been at it again…

