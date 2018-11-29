Newcastle United news: Magpies battle West Brom for £5m striker as Benitez eyes Portuguese talent

With the January transfer window edging ever closer, Newcastle United continue to be linked with a host of players.

Three consecutive Premier League wins have propelled the Magpies up the table, and manager Rafa Benitez will be keen to help continue that momentum by securing some new recruits in January.

The Spaniard was left somewhat frustrated in the summer window after a number of his top targets fell through the net, but reports suggest he is already identifying targets for the January window.

As reported by the Gazette earlier today, Benitez has registered his interest in signing in-form Paraguayan attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron.

MLS side Atlanta have slapped a £25million price tag on their prize asset, who is also interesting Arsenal and West Ham among others.

Meanwhile, the Mirror report that Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in £5million-rated Nottingham Forest striker Joe Lolley.

The former Huddersfield Town man has been in fine form this season and has no shortage of admirers ahead of the winter window.

West Brom, Fulham, Cardiff City and Watford are also though to be keen on the Forest star - who scored one and provided four assists during the Tricky Trees' dramatic 5-5 draw with Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, reports from Portugal suggest that Benitez has sent scouts to Portugal ahead of the window opening.

Record claim that Newcastle representatives watched Porto's 3-1 win over Schalke - although it is unclear who they were watching.

Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega have both been linked with a switch to St James's Park in the past and featured in the clash, which also saw scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in attendance.