Newcastle United news: Magpies 'eye' Chelsea-linked midfielder and 'immediately' target £21m deal

Newcastle linked with Colombian star

Newcastle will attempt to sign Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra, according to Dutch journalist Maarten Wijffels.

Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old is under the media spotlight having scored nine goals and provided six assists already this season.

Wijffels, speaking to Voetbalpodcast, believes the Magpies will come calling for the Colombian international, who is valued between £16.8million to £21m.

He said: “He has a lot, that goal against Union Berlin that Jahanbakhsh made. Like he sometimes takes the ball, always facing forward.

"A really wonderful player. Newcastle United will immediately start bidding.”

Magpies ‘serious’ about Marcelo Brozovic swoop

Newcastle are serious about signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Calciomercato reports.

As per the Italian publication, United are ready to offer an annual salary of £5.9m. The Croatian’s contract expires in June.

Inter remain in talks to extend the 28-year-old’s contract, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on the situation.

Brozovic joined the Serie A giants in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb.

‘They need to look at better’

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Newcastle should avoid signing Wolves captain Conor Coady.

It was reported by The Sun on Sunday that the Magpies were eyeing a move for the defender, who is valued around the £20m mark.

“Conor Coady is a good player but I don’t think he’s going to improve the Newcastle United defence,” he told Football Insider.

"They need a no-nonsense centre-half who’s going not going to stand for anything, not a Conor Coady.

“They need to look at better defenders than that.”

