Newcastle United news: Magpies locked in battle for European starlet as scouts cast eye over midfielder
Newcastle United are again subject to transfer talk ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window for Steve Bruce – should their league position stay the same.
Magpies fans awoke to the news this morning that talks have been held with French side Strasbourg over a move for midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko.
Reports suggested a £13million fee was close to being agreed with personal terms to follow. Sky Sports confirmed discussions, though denied a deal was close.
Instead, just a few hours later, the Sissoko link was no longer United’s latest transfer rumour. That award now goes to Inter Milan youth Degnand Gnoto.
The 15-year-old has seriously caught the eye in Italy, progressing above his age group into the under-17s and under-19s set-up.
And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, United are rivalling fellow Premier League side Arsenal for the youngster’s signature.
Inter, however, are aware of interest from elsewhere and plan to offer him a three-year professional contract when he turns 16 next week (November 5).
Meanwhile, United are said to have sent scouts to cast an eye over Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral alongside Burnley and Brighton. Everton have shown previous interest.
The Czech Republic impressed in his country’s 2-1 victory over England earlier in the month, which has seemingly grabbed the attention from around Europe.
However, a deal for Kral will likely have to wait until next summer having only signed a five-year deal with Spartak last month.