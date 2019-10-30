Newcastle United news: Magpies locked in battle for European starlet as scouts cast eye over midfielder

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on October 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Magpies fans awoke to the news this morning that talks have been held with French side Strasbourg over a move for midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko.

Reports suggested a £13million fee was close to being agreed with personal terms to follow. Sky Sports confirmed discussions, though denied a deal was close.

Instead, just a few hours later, the Sissoko link was no longer United’s latest transfer rumour. That award now goes to Inter Milan youth Degnand Gnoto.

The 15-year-old has seriously caught the eye in Italy, progressing above his age group into the under-17s and under-19s set-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, United are rivalling fellow Premier League side Arsenal for the youngster’s signature.

Inter, however, are aware of interest from elsewhere and plan to offer him a three-year professional contract when he turns 16 next week (November 5).

Meanwhile, United are said to have sent scouts to cast an eye over Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral alongside Burnley and Brighton. Everton have shown previous interest.

The Czech Republic impressed in his country’s 2-1 victory over England earlier in the month, which has seemingly grabbed the attention from around Europe.