Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Covid cancellations

Leeds United, who were due to face Liverpool, have called off Sunday’s game because of ‘five new positive Covid-19 cases within the first-team squad and staff’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have had an approach for Cole Palmer knocked back by Manchester City. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Watford have also had their game against Wolves cancelled because of ‘an insufficient number of players to field a team’.

This means that, should Newcastle’s clash with Manchester United go ahead as expected, Leeds will have a game in hand over the Magpies whilst Watford will have three games in hand.

Cambridge United, who are due to face Eddie Howe’s side in the FA Cup on January 8, 2022, have also had to call off their Boxing Day clash with Wycombe Wanderers due to ‘a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad’.

Cole Palmer rejection

The Athletic have revealed that Newcastle United have had a loan approach for Cole Palmer rejected by Manchester City.

With Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona looking close, it is believed that Palmer will have a major role to play at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Newcastle reportedly wanted to take the midfielder on loan until the end of the campaign, however, Palmer’s rising importance to the first-team means a deal was knocked-back.

David Ginola’s warning to owners

Fresh from starring in ‘I’m a Celebrity’, David Ginola appeared on talkSport and discussed the new ownership at St James’s Park - sending a warning about their future recruitment:

“It is not going to be in a few weeks or in a few months, we’re thinking about three, four, five years.” Ginola said.

“Obviously they are very proud of the club, they look forward to the new investment that will be made for the club.

“It’s going to be difficult but I hope they are not going to use people within the club that are going to use silly investments.

Ginola continued: “It’s relevant to say that the next year is crucial for the club, in terms of who they’re going to appoint as people who will decide in the name of Newcastle.

“Otherwise it’s going to be a shambles or a mess. They need people making the right decisions at the right time.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.